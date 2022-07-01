Notices for recovery of ‘advance bills’: Traders paste memo outside PSERC chairperson’s office
Protesting against the notices being served by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for recovery of 45 days’ advance consumption deposit (ACD), a delegation of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) went to meet Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) chairperson Viswajeet Khanna in Chandigarh on Thursday, and on finding him unavailable, pasted the memorandum on the office wall.
The industrialists threatened to raise an agitation, if their demands were not fulfilled within seven days. The delegation, led by JNSSMA president, Jaswinder Thukral, said, “People chose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping that it will change things for the better and bring some relief to the industry in this hour of crisis, but the inexperienced government was adding to industrialists’ woes by demanding advance bills for 45 days.”
“The bills are being generated keeping in mind the units’ average consumption. We have been told that our power connections will be snapped if we fail to pay advance bills.”
“While industrialists have been forced to take to the streets due to the additional financial burden foisted on them, the PSPCL chairperson is in some other country, which speaks of the apathy of the department and its officials,” said Thukral.
Earlier, different industrial associations had also staged a protest against the state government and PSPCL over the issue in Janta Nagar sub-division office of PSPCL on June 24.
PSPCL officials stated that the department had been recovering ACD in the past as well and only the amount had been revised as per the recommendations of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission.”The decision has been taken at state level and any changes can also be made at state level,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics