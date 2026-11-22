Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that people of Punjab have high hopes from the BJP and the party will form government in the state.

Khattar was inaugurated four development projects worth ₹100 crore in Karnal. (HT File) more less

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“When people have lost all hopes, they only look towards the BJP. We all witnessed this in 2014 in the country. Even the voters of Haryana gave a huge mandate to the BJP to form government for the first time in the state, shocking many. Now, we are in the government for the third term, which is also a record in the state,” he told reporters in Karnal.

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The Karnal MP further said, “We have government in most states of the country and wherever the party is in power, people are happy and are not willing to let BJP go. Now, it’s time for Punjab and the current political atmosphere is favourable to our party, which will form government.”

While reacting to Congress’ Sanvidhan Raksha March’ in Panchkula on November 26, he said the opposition party ruled the country for nearly 55 years. “It was the Congress party, which tore the Constitution to shreds. The Emergency is a prime example of this, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During their rule, elections were held every six years instead of five to retain power,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to another question, he said that those who raised slogans against vote theft are the real culprits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to another question, he said that those who raised slogans against vote theft are the real culprits. {{/usCountry}}

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“The SIR was initiated to purify voter lists. Previously, voter lists have been purified every 20-25 years. The public will never hand over power to those who are power-hungry,” Khattar alleged.

Khattar was here to inaugurate four development projects worth ₹100 crore in the city.