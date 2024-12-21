NRI returning home after 10 years dies in Phagwara road crash

Two people, including an Australia-based NRI, who was returning home after 10 years, were killed in a road accident at Phagwara on Wednesday night. The mangled remains of the car in Phagwara.

The deceased have been identified as Dilpreet Singh (28) and Yuvraj Masih (38), the taxi driver. Dilpreet’s mother Gurinder Kaur also sustained serious injuries in the accident that happened when they were coming back to their residence in Ludhiana from Amritsar airport.

Investigation officer Jatinder Pal Singh said the car they were travelling collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley at the Sugar Mill flyover on National Highway 44. The tractor driver fled from the site and is yet to be arrested.

“The tractor trolley was overloaded and the driver of the vehicle rammed into the trolley while overtaking. The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the taxi got completely mangled in the mishap,” he said.

Police said the family of the deceased said that Gurinder had travelled to Australia in November to meet her son, Dilpreeet had recently obtained permanent residency and is settled in Melbourne. They were returning to their home in Model Town Extension, Dugri Road in Ludhiana when the accident occurred.

Dilpreet’s father, Harpreet Singh, told police that his wife had called him around 9:15 pm on Wednesday to inform him that they had just left the airport in Amritsar and were in the taxi.

He received another call from his wife at 11:33 pm that night, informing him about the accident, the IO said.

Gurinder sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to Civil Hospital, Phagwara but was later shifted to DMC, Ludhiana. Her condition is said to be critical.

On father Harpreet Singh’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the absconding tractor driver.

“The tractor-trolley was impounded and the driver will be arrested soon,” the IO added.