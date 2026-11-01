Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has married television journalist Nidhi Razdan.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan. (HT Photo)

In a tweet on Saturday, 56-year-old Omar said, “a new journey began yesterday...” and tagged Nidhi in it. The tweet included four pictures of the couple. Sources said the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act here on Friday. The witnesses included family members from both sides.

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Nidhi also shared the same set of photographs from her social media and wrote, “It’s done bro.” Soon after Omar dropped a message on X, the news went viral on social media, and many congratulated the CM on the new beginning in his life along with the 49-year-old journalist.

The wedding functions in Srinagar and New Delhi were attended by families and close relatives from both sides. Omar’s parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters, and other close relatives, as well as Nidhi’s parents, veteran journalist M K Razdan and Sarla Razdan, attended the functions.

Omar was married to Payal Nath in 1994, and the couple had two sons, Zahir and Zamir. However, they began living separately in 2009 and were ultimately granted a divorce by the court. Omar lived in J&K, while Payal and their sons remained in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} The divorce settlement came after Omar challenged the December 12, 2023, judgment passed by the Delhi high court disputing his claim that his estranged wife Payal deserted him and this amounted to mental cruelty for obtaining a decree of divorce. The HC upheld the earlier order of a Delhi court in August 2016, which faulted him for not making out any ground for cruelty against his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The divorce settlement came after Omar challenged the December 12, 2023, judgment passed by the Delhi high court disputing his claim that his estranged wife Payal deserted him and this amounted to mental cruelty for obtaining a decree of divorce. The HC upheld the earlier order of a Delhi court in August 2016, which faulted him for not making out any ground for cruelty against his wife. {{/usCountry}}

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