Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Udhampur to assess the district’s developmental scenario, progress of ongoing projects and delivery of essential public services, directing officials to accelerate project execution and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach people in a timely manner.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah chairs a comprehensive district review meeting with cabinet ministers, local MLAs, and senior officials to assess the progress of developmental works and winter preparedness, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (@CM_JnK X)

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During the meeting, the CM e-inaugurated four developmental projects of the rural development department (RDD), completed at a cumulative cost of ₹5.06 crore, strengthening grassroots development infrastructure in the district.

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The inaugurated projects include the District Development Council (DDC) Building at Udhampur, constructed at a cost of ₹235.76 lakh; Block Development Council (BDC) Building at Parlidhar, costing ₹80.17 lakh; BDC Building at Jaganoo, completed at a cost of ₹84.41 lakh; and BDC Building at Sewna, constructed at a cost of ₹106.32 lakh.

The projects have been executed under the CAPEX budget and cater to Udhampur East, Ramnagar and Chenani constituencies.

During the review meeting, Omar directed all departments to accelerate the execution of ongoing developmental works, with particular emphasis on improving physical progress and ensuring optimal financial utilisation. He said that developmental projects must move forward in a coordinated and time-bound manner, with accountability at every level.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling for closer monitoring of projects being executed under the special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI), the CM directed that their progress be reviewed fortnightly to identify bottlenecks, address implementation-related issues and ensure timely completion. He emphasised the need to maximise utilisation of allocated funds and ensure that the district derives full benefit from the available financial assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for closer monitoring of projects being executed under the special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI), the CM directed that their progress be reviewed fortnightly to identify bottlenecks, address implementation-related issues and ensure timely completion. He emphasised the need to maximise utilisation of allocated funds and ensure that the district derives full benefit from the available financial assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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He also stressed the timely release of funds under various development and relief schemes, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), observing that delays in fund disbursement should not impede public works or deprive beneficiaries of timely assistance.

On issues concerning project implementation, Omar directed district authorities to expedite pending forest clearances in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures, while ensuring close coordination with the concerned departments to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

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Earlier, Ananth Dwivedi, deputy commissioner Udhampur, gave a detailed presentation on the district’s overall developmental profile, sector-wise achievements, ongoing projects, financial and physical progress, and preparedness for the winter season.

Reviewing major infrastructure initiatives, the meeting was apprised of the progress of the Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, at Baili, which has achieved 88% overall physical progress.

Updates were also shared on national highway projects along NH-244, NH-44 and NH-1A, besides the Mantalai tourism development project being undertaken under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, for which the request for proposal (RFP) is scheduled to close in November 2026.