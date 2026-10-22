Omar inaugurates Kashmir Marathon Expo ahead of Sunday’s race

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the three-day Kashmir Marathon Expo at Polo ground on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses for a picture, holding the medals during the inauguration of Kashmir Marathon 2.0 Expo at Polo Ground, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

The final leg of preparations for the much-anticipated third edition of the event is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

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The chief minister expressed confidence that the Kashmir Marathon would attract runners from across the country and abroad, further strengthening its standing as a major sporting event in the region. “For the third time, the Kashmir Marathon is being organised. On Sunday, people will come to participate not only from different parts of the country but also from abroad. Every race has its own beauty, but the Kashmir Marathon’s surroundings are unmatched. The prize money offered is also significantly higher than that of many other races,” he said.

Highlighting a new initiative aimed at encouraging local talent, the chief minister said a separate prize category had been introduced for local runners in response to their demands.

“This year, keeping in view the demands of our local runners, prizes have been introduced for them as an incentive to participate in both the half marathon and the full marathon,” he said, adding that the initiative would encourage greater participation among local athletes.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling his participation in the first two editions of the Kashmir Marathon, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that this year’s event would witness enthusiastic participation from runners and sports enthusiasts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling his participation in the first two editions of the Kashmir Marathon, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that this year’s event would witness enthusiastic participation from runners and sports enthusiasts. {{/usCountry}}

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Urging people who had not yet registered to take advantage of the opportunity available at the exposition, the Chief Minister said, “For those who have not registered yet, there is still an opportunity to do so here. Come, register and participate in the marathon. Winning is not as important as participating. Take part and enjoy the marathon.”

Omar inspected various stalls and counters set up by government departments, private sports firms and event partners, showcasing a wide range of sports gear, equipment and accessories aimed at promoting fitness, outdoor activities and a vibrant sporting culture. The exposition also features dedicated bib collection centres and on-the-spot registration counters for participants of the upcoming marathon.

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The chief minister also interacted with stall owners, athletes and volunteers, appreciating their efforts in promoting sports, fitness and outdoor activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, he presented race bibs and merchandise to several runners participating in Sunday’s event, encouraging them to take part with enthusiasm and sporting spirit.mi