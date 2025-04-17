Omar launches ‘e-SeHAT’ app to ‘revolutionise’ healthcare sector

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, launched the e-SeHAT App — a comprehensive, one-stop digital solution designed to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, including citizens, doctors and medical professionals. He said it would “revolutionise” J&K’s healthcare sector. Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, launched the e-SeHAT App — a comprehensive, one-stop digital solution designed to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, including citizens, doctors and medical professionals. He said it would “revolutionise” J&K’s healthcare sector. (ANI File)

He suggested making the app more user-friendly and incorporating additional features, including the integration of the appointment system of empanelled private health institutions.

The CM also directed the authorities to conduct hands-on training through scheduled workshops for the staff to familiarize them with the application. “Once the staff is trained, awareness campaigns can be launched to educate the public about the app and its benefits,” he said.

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, he called for regular reviews — weekly by the secretary, health & medical education; monthly by the chief secretary; and quarterly by the minister in-charge — to assess the app’s performance and progress.

Earlier, secretary health and medical education, Syed Abid Rashid gave a detailed presentation outlining the objectives, purpose, and target users of the app.