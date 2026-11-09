On Bandi Chhor Divas, Akal Takht jathedar calls for Panthic unity, release of Sikh prisoners

Amritsar: Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has called for Panthic mobilisation to secure the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).

A Nihang or Sikh warrior holding an eagle during a Fateh Divas celebration, a day after Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh festival coinciding with Diwali, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Delivering his traditional address from the Darshani Deori at Golden Temple on Bandi Chhor Divas on Sunday, Giani Gargaj called for Panthic unity, the release of Sikh prisoners, the strengthening of community institutions, and strict adherence to core Sikh principles.

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Recalling the historical significance of Bandi Chhor Divas—when Guru Hargobind secured the release of 52 captive kings from the Gwalior Fort—the jathedar urged devotees to live according to Gurbani and liberate themselves from worldly bonds.

Appealing for the immediate release of Sikh prisoners, he said if governments fail to show sincerity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) must formulate an action plan with the cooperation of the entire Panth.

On contemporary challenges, he warned against efforts to weaken Sikh institutions and government interference in gurdwara management. He said internal management disputes frequently drain diaspora gurdwara funds through legal battles, urging that these resources be redirected toward religious propagation and community welfare.

To combat drug addiction among Punjab’s youth, he stressed the importance of grounding the younger generation in Sikh values. He also appealed to fourth and fifth-generation diaspora youth to maintain ties with Punjab, their ancestral villages, and Darbar Sahib.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over the declining Sikh population within India, the jathedar encouraged families to place their faith in Guru Sahib and prioritise community growth in alignment with spiritual principles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over the declining Sikh population within India, the jathedar encouraged families to place their faith in Guru Sahib and prioritise community growth in alignment with spiritual principles. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing Sikhs living abroad, the acting jathedar advised them to maintain discipline, uphold the sanctity of Sikh kakars (articles of faith), and avoid actions that tarnish the community’s global image. He condemned recent incidents at Indian airports where individuals were barred from wearing kirpans, as well as instances where candidates were forced to remove kakars during competitive examinations, calling them a violation of religious and human rights.

He demanded unhindered access to historic gurdwaras across the border, the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and the authentic preservation of Sikh heritage linked to the Gurus, Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s empire, and Sikh martyrs. He also called for promoting high-level education, environmental protection through tree plantation drives, safeguarding water resources, and preserving Punjab’s agricultural land.

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Reiterating the core principle of Miri-Piri (temporal and spiritual authority), the jathedar called upon all religious and political factions in Punjab to unite under a single platform, cautioning that fragmented efforts yield no results while collective strength can achieve meaningful progress. He underlined the Sikh rehat maryada as the unifying foundation for the Panth.