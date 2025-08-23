Once caught, stray cattle within Mohali MC limits won’t be released

Amid the growing stray cattle menace that has claimed multiple road users’ lives, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has resolved that stray cattle, once captured, will no longer be released back to their owners. Until now, these were let off after the payment of a ₹5,000 fine. The move was approved unanimously in the House meeting on Friday. Official records show Mohali has nearly 3,400 stray animals, but since the allotment of a fresh tender last year, only 300 have been caught. (HT File)

During the discussion, MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu proposed the measure, which received full support from councillors. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu termed the decision “harsh but necessary,” pointing out that the issue had been raised in several past meetings without any effective outcome.

Despite existing bylaws, the city has struggled to control the problem. Official records show Mohali has nearly 3,400 stray animals, but since the allotment of a fresh tender last year, only 300 have been caught. A penalty of ₹5,000 imposed on owners for the release of cattle has backfired, as cattle-rearers now often attack MC teams to avoid fines. Many of these animals come from unregistered dairies or are abandoned once they become unproductive, with owners letting them loose to save on fodder costs. Officials believe identifying and penalising such owners could serve as a deterrent.

Garbage crisis sparks protests

The House was rocked by protests over the city’s solid waste management crisis. Councillors from Phase-11 and Phase-5 raised slogans, accusing the civic body of failing to provide a permanent solution.

Mohali, with a population of 2.3 lakh, generates around 150 tonnes of waste daily, yet still lacks a functioning processing system. Two plants, established at Shahimajra (40 TPD) and Jagatpura (80 TPD), remain non-functional despite having sheds and machinery installed. A heated exchange was seen between deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and former Deputy Mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi. While Bedi claimed the garbage issue could have been resolved 18 months ago, Sethi shot back that Bedi himself was in power then and demanded his resignation. In response, Bedi said, “If the House asks, I have no issue in resigning, but my priority is the welfare of the city.”

In the latest Swachh Survekshan results announced on July 17, Mohali slipped to 128th position among 903 cities (population 50,000–3 lakh), a sharp fall from 82nd place last year.

The House approved the construction of a boundary wall on a 13-acre plot near Chapparchiri, where a new garbage processing plant with modern technology has been proposed.

Mechanical sweeping proposal rejected

The House also rejected the proposal to introduce mechanical sweeping on ‘C’ roads (internal roads). Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi opposed the move, alleging it was being pushed under pressure from the Punjab government to “benefit close associates.” Bedi argued that mechanical cleaning had already failed on ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads and extending it to narrow internal lanes, where vehicles are parked outside homes, would be impractical. Mohali has 303.44 km of ‘C’ roads, amounting to nearly 607 km of sweeping work, which officials admit is difficult to manage mechanically.