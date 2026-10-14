One dead, three injured after rival groups clash in Karnal

A 20-year-old man died while three others were injured allegedly after a clash between two groups in Karnal’s Sector 14 market, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Pandit, a resident of Kambopura village of Madhuban town in Karnal. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Pandit, a resident of Kambopura village of Madhuban town in Karnal.

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According to police, the incident happened on Monday when a group of four to five men were sitting with their friends paying guest accommodation in the market, when another group, mostly minor boys, attacked them with sticks and knives.

Police said that the rival group targeted Aryan and dragged him downstairs, and thrashed him. Three of his friends also received non-lethal injuries. Police said the rival group stabbed Aryan on the chest and head with the weapon, before fleeing the market.

Shopkeepers informed the police, after which the victim was taken to the district civil hospital. He was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The man succumbed to his injuries on his way to the PGIMER, and his family returned with his body to the government hospital at midnight.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, the family insisted on the arrest of the accused and refused to allow a postmortem. By the evening, on the assurance of the DSP, the family decided to allow an autopsy and conducted his last rites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, the family insisted on the arrest of the accused and refused to allow a postmortem. By the evening, on the assurance of the DSP, the family decided to allow an autopsy and conducted his last rites. {{/usCountry}}

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The station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, inspector Vikrant Kumar, said that a case has been registered on charges of murder against six boys, all minors, and eight to ten others.

He said that the investigators have gathered several videos of the attack, in which some youths are seen beating and running away in the market. The SHO said that according to doctors, the man died due to lethal weapon injuries on his chest and heavy blood loss.

According to the police, the victim had only studied until Class 9, after which he shifted to Delhi with his father for work. Aryan’s mother died when he was just six-months-old, after which his elder sister and grandmother took care of him.

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