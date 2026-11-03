‘One vs all’: Mann accuses Oppn of joining hands to derail Punjab’s progress

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday criticised the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP, claiming that the opposition parties have joined forces to derail Punjab’s development and are hindering the state’s progress for political gain.

Pointing towards political defections, he said several leaders who had earlier served in the Congress had joined the BJP. (HT Photo)

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Describing the upcoming election as ‘one vs all’, he said despite their different political identities, these parties “shared a common agenda of misgoverning the state and exploiting its people”.

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During a public gathering at Mandoli village in Ghanaur block of Patiala, the CM claimed that the traditional parties are uncomfortable because an ordinary family’s son was working honestly for the welfare of every section of society.

He credited public support as his core strength, claiming that voters would reject established opposition leaders in the 2027 elections just as they did in 2022.

“On one side are the BJP, Akali Dal and the Congress, while on the other side I stand with the love and blessings of the people of Punjab,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The traditional parties were targeting him because they had realised that people were no longer willing to accept their politics of deception, corruption and family interests, Mann alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traditional parties were targeting him because they had realised that people were no longer willing to accept their politics of deception, corruption and family interests, Mann alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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“During their tenure, the Akali leadership developed interests in almost every business. These leaders took a share in every business venture, whereas I have chosen to share the happiness, struggles and hardships of ordinary people. They are uncomfortable because our government is working for the common people rather than powerful families,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mann said the party is struggling with “internal differences”, with its leaders unable to maintain unity even among themselves.

Pointing towards political defections, he said several leaders who had earlier served in the Congress had joined the BJP.

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“Manpreet Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu were among those who changed their political affiliations. Such defections had become a common feature of traditional political parties, whose leaders frequently changed political colours according to their convenience,” he said. However, he didn’t say a word on three AAP MLAs joining the BJP on Monday.

Inaugurates 2 water treatment plants

The CM on Monday dedicated two state-of-the-art water treatment plants built at a cost of ₹432.65 crore at Mandoli village, Patiala, providing a major boost to access to safe drinking water in the area.

The project will supply clean canal water daily to 316 villages across five assembly constituencies in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib, covering 4.50 lakh residents and 70,000 households through a 752-km pipeline network.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Today is a historic day for the districts of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. Access to clean drinking water is directly linked to public health, and these projects will prove to be a lifeline for the people. Due to the high concentration of fluoride and heavy metals in groundwater in both districts, the decision has been taken to supply canal-based drinking water.”

He said, “Out of the 316 villages, 250 are those where groundwater quality is affected, while the remaining 158 villages fall along the transmission route. These projects are particularly significant as they will reduce dependence on groundwater and help conserve underground water resources. Water testing laboratories have been established at all three project sites, and water samples are tested daily, both before and after the treatment process.”