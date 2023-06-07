Op Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully, Amritsar remains shut

AMRITSAR : As 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar passed off peacefully in Amritsar on Tuesday with the holy city observing a complete shutdown on a call given by Sikh radical organisation Dal Khalsa. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh delivering a ‘sandesh’ on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar at Akal Takht in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the Sikhs should stop begging for justice from governments and draw strength under the patronage of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

The function was held at the Akal Takht under tight security arrangements by Punjab Police and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Tributes were paid to Sikh militant preacher and then Damdami Taksal chief Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) chief Amrik Singh and general Shabeg Singh, who were killed during the operation carried out by the army in the first week of June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple. Their kin were presented ‘siropas’ (robe of honour) on the occasion. As the function ended, Sikh hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

Delivering his ‘sandesh’ (message), the jathedar said: “By attacking the Akal Takht, the then government left wounds that can never be healed. If the government wants Sikhs to forget 1984, it is not possible.”

“Today, the Sikh community is not weak, but we need unity. If we want to fight against the cruel rulers, we will have to be united. Sikhs should unite under the patronage of Akal Takht and regain strength. Some Sikh organisations have gone in the hands of the government and are even refusing to give langar (free food) to the suppressed people. They say that they are under pressure from the government, so they cannot send langar to Jantar Mantar (protesting site). Do we want a similar situation in Punjab as well?” the jathedar questioned.

“We should not pray to the government for justice. They (government) have started building a narrative instead that number of Sikhs has gone down and a government cannot be formed in Punjab with only Sikh votes. We have to counter this narrative. So, I appeal to all the groups and sects of the Sikhs to launch a drive in villages to regain strength and save our youth”, he said, adding: “The tragedy of 1984 does not weaken us, but gives us strength.”

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Akal Takht acting jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, who was accompanied by his aide Jarnail Singh Sakhira, also read out his ‘sandesh’. However, he was not allowed to sit inside the Akal Takht.

Addressing his supporters, Sangrur MP and SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann criticised Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma for organising a parallel function at Taksal headquarters at Mehta village of Amritsar district.

A complete shutdown was observed in Amritsar on a call given by radical organisation Dal Khalsa. All commercial outlets, shops, offices of private companies, shopping malls and many schools remained shut. A few buses and auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the roads. The health services were not affected.

