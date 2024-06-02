Outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher slams BJP colleagues for neglecting her

Outgoing MP Kirron Kher on Saturday slammed some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for ignoring her during the party’s campaign. MP Kirron Kher after voting at Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While addressing mediapersons after casting her vote, without taking names, she said she was neglected by some individuals, as she did not receive any information for most party programmes. “Whenever I did get the message, I attended all BJP functions. Some party leaders also did not mention my work during the campaign, which I have done over the past 10 years,” she said.

When asked whether she was ignored by the party, she clarified that it was individuals who ignored her, not the party as a whole. Regarding dissent within the party, she acknowledged that internal conflict had always existed, which was why the party sent her to Chandigarh to contest the elections. “But, I feel, when it comes to voting, all are together,” she added.

In the past 50 days of campaigning, Kher attended public rallies of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.