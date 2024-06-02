 Outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher slams BJP colleagues for neglecting her - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher slams BJP colleagues for neglecting her

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2024 06:06 AM IST

While addressing mediapersons after casting her vote, without taking names, Kher said she was neglected by some individuals, as she did not receive any information for most party programmes

Outgoing MP Kirron Kher on Saturday slammed some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for ignoring her during the party’s campaign.

MP Kirron Kher after voting at Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
MP Kirron Kher after voting at Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While addressing mediapersons after casting her vote, without taking names, she said she was neglected by some individuals, as she did not receive any information for most party programmes. “Whenever I did get the message, I attended all BJP functions. Some party leaders also did not mention my work during the campaign, which I have done over the past 10 years,” she said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When asked whether she was ignored by the party, she clarified that it was individuals who ignored her, not the party as a whole. Regarding dissent within the party, she acknowledged that internal conflict had always existed, which was why the party sent her to Chandigarh to contest the elections. “But, I feel, when it comes to voting, all are together,” she added.

In the past 50 days of campaigning, Kher attended public rallies of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Outgoing Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher slams BJP colleagues for neglecting her
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On