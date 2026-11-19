Rape accounts for the highest number of crimes against women in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a written response in the assembly.

chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leads Congress protest outside vidhan sabha in Dharamshala.

Replying to a question raised by Jhanduta BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal, Sukhu said the state had registered 1,918 cases of crimes against women, including rape, molestation and domestic violence, in the three years up to November 1, 2026.

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According to data shared by the state government, 1,386 of these were rape cases, 499 involved molestation and 33 were related to domestic violence. Mandi district reported the highest number of rape cases at 205, followed by Shimla (182), Sirmaur (181), Kangra (140) and Chamba (118).

Besides the registered cases, the state received 19,526 complaints of domestic violence during the period. Of these, the police disposed of 9,144 complaints, while 10,382 were forwarded to the concerned child development project officers (CDPOs) for further action.

Among districts, Mandi recorded the highest 2,896 domestic violence complaints, followed by Shimla (2,647), Hamirpur (2,054), Una (1,950), Solan (1,854) and Kangra (1,729). Mandi also topped the list in molestation cases, with 92, followed by Kangra (69), Bilaspur (52), Shimla (38) and Sirmaur (34).

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{{^usCountry}} On measures to ensure women’s safety, the government, in its reply, said the 112 emergency helpline and 1091 women’s helpline were operational in the state. It also informed the House that 13 One Stop Centres were functioning to provide police assistance, medical support, legal aid, counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On measures to ensure women’s safety, the government, in its reply, said the 112 emergency helpline and 1091 women’s helpline were operational in the state. It also informed the House that 13 One Stop Centres were functioning to provide police assistance, medical support, legal aid, counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence. {{/usCountry}}

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CM challenges BJP to back corruption charges with proof

The third day of the winter session another heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a discussion on the adjournment motion over alleged corrupt practices under successive governments.

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Vinod Kumar targeted the Congress government, alleging that corruption had reached unprecedented levels under the present regime.

“People across the state say that the government has put Himachal on sale. I allege that corruption is rampant in the PWD department. The funds received from the Centre under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) are being misused. This needs to be investigated,” he alleged.

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Kumar also alleged irregularities in the disposal of scrap in the Baddi industrial area.

Sukhu challenged the Opposition to produce evidence to substantiate its allegations, saying the government would order an inquiry into any charges backed by proof and send those found guilty to jail. He also warned Kumar of action if his allegations about the treasury were found to be false.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, rejecting the allegations, said that making sweeping statements would not prove anything and that allegations must be substantiated with facts and evidence.

The House will continue its discussion on the motion on Thursday.

Over 2k healthcare posts lying vacant

Himachal Pradesh’s healthcare system is grappling with a shortage of 2,262 medical and paramedical personnel across government health institutions and medical colleges, the government informed the legislative assembly in a written reply on Wednesday.

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The state health and family welfare minister, in a written response to a question raised by BJP MLA from Sullah, Vipin Singh Parmar, said that government health institutions, ranging from regional and district hospitals to primary health centres, had 403 vacant posts of doctors, 231 posts of specialist doctors, and 887 posts of paramedical staff.

Additionally, in government medical colleges and hospitals under the directorate of medical education and research, 52 out of 81 sanctioned medical officer posts and 689 out of 1,374 sanctioned paramedical posts remain unfilled, with the selection currently underway for 32 doctor posts.

Providing recruitment figures for the three-year period up to August 1, 2026, the government informed the House that 345 medical officers, 245 specialist doctors, and 195 paramedical personnel were appointed in the health department, while 28 medical officers and 108 paramedical staff retired. During the same period, government medical colleges filled 102 paramedical positions against 129 retirements, while no doctors retired from these institutions as the posts are filled on a fixed three-year tenure basis.

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On the financial status of the Himcare health insurance scheme over the past three years, the reply revealed that 3.27 lakh families were enrolled and 2.06 lakh patients received treatment. While the state disbursed ₹450.10 crore to empanelled hospitals, claims worth ₹419.17 crore remain unpaid.