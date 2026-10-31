Over 16 lakh Haryana farmers receive 325 crore under PM-KISAN’s 24th instalment: Saini

More than 16 lakh farmer families in Haryana received ₹324.7 crore under the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing during the Kisan Samman Nidhi programme in Bhiwani on Friday. (ANI Photo)

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Addressing a programme in Bhiwani to mark the release of the instalment, chief minister Nayab Saini said that the instalment was released by the Prime Minister from Banaskantha in Gujarat, with more than ₹18,680 crore transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.3 crore farmer families across the country.

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Describing PM-KISAN as one of the world’s largest direct benefit transfer schemes, Saini said it changed the relationship between farmers and the government by establishing a nationwide mechanism to provide financial assistance directly to their bank accounts.

He said farmers received more than ₹4.4 lakh crore under successive instalments so far, including over ₹1 lakh crore during the covid-19 pandemic. Nearly one in four beneficiaries was a woman farmer, with more than ₹1 lakh crore transferred directly to women under the scheme, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In Haryana, the cumulative disbursement under the 24 instalments reached ₹8,206.3 crore, Saini said. The Centre approved over ₹3 lakh crore for the scheme up to 2030-31, ensuring its continuation in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Haryana, the cumulative disbursement under the 24 instalments reached ₹8,206.3 crore, Saini said. The Centre approved over ₹3 lakh crore for the scheme up to 2030-31, ensuring its continuation in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said the scheme was initially launched for small and marginal farmers but was extended within a few months to all landholding farmer families. More than 86% of farmers in the country were small and marginal cultivators who often needed to borrow money for seeds, fertilisers and other expenses at the beginning of the sowing season, he said.

On natural farming, Saini said nearly two lakh farmers registered three lakh acres for the practice in Haryana, of which 23,930 farmers adopted it on 44,000 acres. More than 12,000 farmers received training at centres in Kurukshetra, Jind, Sirsa and Karnal.

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Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, who was also present, said PM-KISAN provided farmers ₹6,000 annually in three instalments of ₹2,000 each. He urged farmers to adopt natural farming, saying it was rooted in India’s agricultural traditions.

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Haryana CM thank farmers for not burning crop waste

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini has expressed gratefulness to farmers of the state for not burning the crop waste and helping the government to protect the environment.

“My heartfelt thanks to the farmers of Haryana, not a single farmer has burnt crop residue. Instead, they have turned it into a source of income, which is a matter of great pride”, the chief minister said while addressing a gathering of farmers a programme in Bhiwani to mark the release of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.

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He said that the crop waste has now become a source of income for the farmers as the farmers were using it to generate additional income. He said that the state government has helped the farmers to buy subsidised machines for crop waste management. According to the latest data by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS), Haryana recorded only 29 incidents of farm fires this Kharif harvesting season from September 15 to October 30.