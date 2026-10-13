Over 3 lakh names deleted from Ludhiana electoral roll after SIR

As many as 3,39,929 names were deleted from Ludhiana district’s electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise, taking the total number of registered voters to 23,44,070, according to the district administration. Before the SIR exercise, the district had 26,83,999 registered voters.

The district has 3,031 polling booths, including 1,528 in urban areas and 1,503 in rural areas. (HT File)

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The final electoral roll, prepared with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, includes 12,16,462 male voters, 11,27,537 female voters, 71 transgender voters and 471 non-resident Indian (NRI) voters. The district has 3,031 polling booths, including 1,528 in urban areas and 1,503 in rural areas.

After publication of the final roll, the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer held a meeting with presidents and representatives of all recognised political parties to share details of the electoral roll.

The administration said the final electoral roll for 2026, without photographs, had been uploaded on the district website — www.ludhiana.nic.in. Voters can check their names and other details online or visit the office of the concerned electoral registration officer to verify their entries.

How to apply for voter registration or corrections

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{{^usCountry}} Eligible citizens who attained the age of 18 by October 1, 2026, but whose names are not included in any electoral roll in the country, can apply for inclusion through Form 6 during the continuous revision process. Eligible Indian citizens residing abroad can apply through Form 6A. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eligible citizens who attained the age of 18 by October 1, 2026, but whose names are not included in any electoral roll in the country, can apply for inclusion through Form 6 during the continuous revision process. Eligible Indian citizens residing abroad can apply through Form 6A. {{/usCountry}}

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Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of the name of a deceased voter, while Form 8 is meant for correcting entries in the electoral roll or voter identity card, changing residence and obtaining a duplicate voter identity card.

The forms can be submitted to the concerned booth-level officer (BLO), electoral registration officer or assistant electoral registration officer. Applications can also be filed online through the Election Commission of India’s portal — www.nvsp.in — or the ECINET platform, along with the required documents, including proof of age and residence and the applicant’s photograph.

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