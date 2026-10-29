Over 3k teachers to be hired for Himachal’s CBSE schools

The government has approved the hiring of 3,100 teachers in various categories under different schemes for government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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A spokesperson of the state government, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the decision aims to strengthen the teaching faculty, ensure the availability of subject-specific teachers and facilitate quality education in government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum.

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Of the 3,100 teachers, 600, including 240 English teachers and 360 Mathematics teachers, would be engaged under the sub-scheme for the Engagement of Professional English and Mathematics Teachers.

The remaining 2,500 teachers will be engaged under the scheme for the Engagement of Teachers in Government Schools affiliated with the CBSE on a fixed honorarium/consolidated amount basis. These include 240 Hindi teachers, 199 Political Science teachers, 199 History teachers, 202 Economics teachers, 120 Physics teachers, 120 Chemistry teachers, 240 Biology teachers, 240 Sanskrit teachers, 120 Computer teachers, 120 Music teachers, 240 Commerce teachers, 240 Physical Education teachers and 220 Fine Arts teachers.

The spokesperson said the selection of these teachers will be conducted through a competitive examination by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. The selected teachers will be paid a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has also decided to make the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a compulsory qualification for the posts of English and Mathematics teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has also decided to make the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a compulsory qualification for the posts of English and Mathematics teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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