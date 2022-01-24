Pakistan repatriates 20 Indian fishermen held captive in Karachi

Pakistan on Monday repatriated 20 Indian fishermen, who were held captive at Karachi’s Landhi Jail, via the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar.

Pakistani Rangers handed them over to the Border Security Force officials at the zero line around 6pm. After the health department conducted their Covid-19 tests, immigration-related formalities were conducted at the integrated check post, Attari.

“All repatriated fishermen belong to Gujarat. They were arrested when they inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan while fishing in the Arabian Sea,” said Punjab Police protocol officer Arun Pal, who is posted at the Attari border.

Pakistan-based Edhi Foundation funded the travel expenses of the fishermen, who were released from jail on humanitarian grounds on Sunday. Sources said each fisherman has also been given ₹5,000 as a goodwill gesture by the foundation.