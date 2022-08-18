Pakistani terrorist killed, constable hurt during operation in Jammu and Kashmir
A LeT ‘commander’ from Pakistan succumbed to his injuries and a constable injured when the former snatched rifle from the latter and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district late Wednesday, said officials.
The deceased terrorist was Mohammad Ali Hussain, alias Qasim, alias Jehangir of Pakistan, a commander of terror group LeT.
Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “A police constable and a Pakistani terrorist by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim, aka Jehangir, who was operating from Kot Bhalwal Jail were injured during a weapon recovery operation by the police in Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village”
Both were shifted to the hospital where the terrorist succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.
The LeT terrorist was operating from Kot Bhalwal jail and was taken to the spot for weapon recovery where he and a constable were injured after the former snatched the rifle of the latter and opened fire on the cops.
In FIR dated February 24 pertaining to a case of weapons dropping by Pakistani drone and subsequent recoveries of arms and ammunitions, an accused of Jammu had made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim had been instrumental in weapons dropping and is the main operative of LeT and al-Badr, said the ADGP.
He was produced before the court and subsequently police remand was taken.
“During sustained questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapons’ drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been buried. In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with magistrate concerned went to two different spots on the border. Though no recovery was made at the first place, at the second place namely Toph village near International Border in Phallian Mandal area, a packet of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered,” said the ADGP. “When the packet was being opened, the LeT terrorist attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle. He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the terrorist got injured and was shifted to GMC, Jammu, along with injured police official. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries,” said Singh.
“The dropped packet is being scrutinised with the help of bomb disposal squad. Further details will be shared,” he added.
-
5 of a family among 6 found dead in 2 Jammu houses; police set up SIT
Five members of a family and their employer were found dead in two houses in Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect the deaths to have been caused by poisoning. The police received a call from the sister of one of the deceased, who said that her brother was not responding to calls, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said.
-
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders term Wani’s appointment as state party chief unfortunate
A day after Congress appointed former two-time legislator Vikar Rasool Wani its J&K chief, there is indignation within the party as many leaders have termed the decision unfortunate. The Congress on Tuesday appointed Wani as its Jammu and Kashmir chief and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad the head of the campaign committee. However, Azad who is the senior-most member of the party, refused to be a part of the campaign committee.
-
Allowing non-locals to vote in J&K will be disastrous: Kashmiri leaders
The top Kashmiri political leaders on Wednesday said that allowing non-locals to vote in the upcoming elections in J&K will be disastrous and will tilt the balance in favour of the BJP. Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said that allowing non-locals to vote in assembly elections will be as disastrous as 1987 rigging. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” MupDP president Mehbooba Muftiweeted.
-
Dogs in wards, attendants on floor: At this Amritsar government medical college, problems galore
The government medical college in Amritsar, which is one of the oldest secondary and tertiary medical care institutes of the country, seems to have failed in meeting the expectations of thousands of patients of north India, especially of the Majha region comprising Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts, due to several shortcomings, including the acute shortage of super specialist doctors and support staff.
-
Install high-security number plates on vehicles or face legal action: Srinagar Police
Three days after police recovered a Scooty with mud splattered on its number plates following a shootout with militants in Srinagar on August 14, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday asked people in the capital city to verify credentials of buyers from local police stations before selling, renting or lending vehicles. The police also wanted people to contact the police before selling, renting or even lending their vehicles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics