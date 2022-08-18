Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakistani terrorist killed, constable hurt during operation in Jammu and Kashmir

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 03:37 AM IST
A LeT ‘commander’ from Pakistan succumbed to his injuries and a constable injured when the former snatched rifle from the latter and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons in Jammu district
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

A LeT ‘commander’ from Pakistan succumbed to his injuries and a constable injured when the former snatched rifle from the latter and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district late Wednesday, said officials.

The deceased terrorist was Mohammad Ali Hussain, alias Qasim, alias Jehangir of Pakistan, a commander of terror group LeT.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “A police constable and a Pakistani terrorist by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim, aka Jehangir, who was operating from Kot Bhalwal Jail were injured during a weapon recovery operation by the police in Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village”

Both were shifted to the hospital where the terrorist succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.

The LeT terrorist was operating from Kot Bhalwal jail and was taken to the spot for weapon recovery where he and a constable were injured after the former snatched the rifle of the latter and opened fire on the cops.

In FIR dated February 24 pertaining to a case of weapons dropping by Pakistani drone and subsequent recoveries of arms and ammunitions, an accused of Jammu had made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim had been instrumental in weapons dropping and is the main operative of LeT and al-Badr, said the ADGP.

He was produced before the court and subsequently police remand was taken.

“During sustained questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapons’ drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been buried. In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with magistrate concerned went to two different spots on the border. Though no recovery was made at the first place, at the second place namely Toph village near International Border in Phallian Mandal area, a packet of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered,” said the ADGP. “When the packet was being opened, the LeT terrorist attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle. He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the terrorist got injured and was shifted to GMC, Jammu, along with injured police official. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries,” said Singh.

“The dropped packet is being scrutinised with the help of bomb disposal squad. Further details will be shared,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

