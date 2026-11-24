Palestine’s ambassador to India, Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh, on Monday highlighted the centuries-old historical and cultural ties between India and Palestine during his visit to Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU) in Hisar, where he attended the university’s youth festival as the chief guest.

Abu Shawesh described India as one of the world’s oldest and richest civilisations, with an extraordinary legacy in philosophy, literature, science, art and spiritual thought. (HT Photo) more less

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Addressing students at the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Auditorium, the ambassador said the friendship between the two countries was not merely a product of modern diplomatic relations but had deep historical roots.

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Recalling India’s historical presence in Palestine, he referred to the Indian dharamshala in Jerusalem and the graves of Indian soldiers in Gaza and Haifa, describing them as enduring reminders of the longstanding association between the two countries.

He described India as one of the world’s oldest and richest civilisations, with an extraordinary legacy in philosophy, literature, science, art and spiritual thought.

Emphasising the role of young people in nation-building, Abu Shawesh said a country’s greatest asset is not merely its technology or natural resources but the imagination, knowledge, determination and character of its people.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged students not to view education merely as a means of obtaining a degree, but as a tool to develop the courage to question, the confidence to think independently and the determination to bring positive changes in society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged students not to view education merely as a means of obtaining a degree, but as a tool to develop the courage to question, the confidence to think independently and the determination to bring positive changes in society. {{/usCountry}}

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The ambassador also interacted with students, responded to their questions and witnessed cultural performances presented during the youth festival.

Earlier, he visited the Guru Jambheshwar Ji Maharaj Institute of Religious Studies and paid floral tributes at the statue of Guru Jambheshwar.

GJU vice-chancellor Vijay Kumar said the ambassador’s visit would provide students and faculty members with valuable global cultural and academic insights.