Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming elections to panchayats, Leh and Kargil municipal councils and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).

Panchayat, MC polls on Nov 21: Ladakh chief secy reviews poll preparedness

Elections to panchayats and the two municipal councils are scheduled for November 21, while polls to all eight LAHDCs will be held on December 4.

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Officials apprised Kundra of various election-related arrangements, including the availability and management of ballot boxes, printing of ballot papers, arrangements concerning EVMs, installation of CCTV cameras at designated locations, heating facilities, transportation and other logistical requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of timely completion of both physical and digital arrangements and directed the departments and district administrations to ensure that all necessary facilities were put in place well in advance.

He also reviewed preparations concerning service voters, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities, and arrangements for the counting of votes, including coordination regarding the counting date.

He also directed all officers to maintain close coordination with the state Election Commission, strengthen district-level monitoring and ensure that all election-related arrangements were completed within the stipulated timelines for the smooth, free and fair conduct of the upcoming LAHDC elections.

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{{^usCountry}} He also reviewed the constituency-wise and district-wise status of nomination filing and enquired about the number of nominations received so far, the candidates who had collected nomination papers and the expected nominations in the coming days. He directed the deputy commissioners concerned to provide regular updates on nominations received in their respective districts and ensure close coordination with all stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reviewed the constituency-wise and district-wise status of nomination filing and enquired about the number of nominations received so far, the candidates who had collected nomination papers and the expected nominations in the coming days. He directed the deputy commissioners concerned to provide regular updates on nominations received in their respective districts and ensure close coordination with all stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ladakh director general of police; Ladakh divisional commissioner; rural development department secretary; Ladakh chief electoral officer; all deputy commissioners; district SSPs/SPs; state informatics officer and additional state informatics officers of NIC; and Rigzin Spalgon, nodal officer for coordination with the state EC attended the meeting. Officers stationed outside Leh also participated in the meeting through video conference.