Police have arrested both accused in a youth murder case registered in the Chandimandir police station area.

The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered. (HT File)

The main accused, Suraj, 19, was arrested on Friday, within 24 hours of the incident, while the second accused, a 16-year-old minor, was apprehended on Saturday. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered.

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According to the police, on Thursday, Chandan, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, had come to the Ghaggar River in Panchkula with his family and friends to immerse an idol of goddess Durga.

During the journey, a dispute broke out between Chandan and the accused over a motorcycle cutting across their path after crossing the Sector-26 traffic lights in Chandigarh. Their companions intervened and settled the matter, after which everyone continued towards the immersion site.

However, at around 9 pm, Chandan again came face-to-face with the accused near Chowki Cut in the village area. Holding a grudge over the earlier argument, both accused allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times. Chandan sustained serious injuries and was rushed by his friends to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector-32 where doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditi Singh, a murder case was registered at Chandimandir Police Station under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated. The minor was sent to a juvenile observation home in accordance with the law, while Suraj was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditi Singh, a murder case was registered at Chandimandir Police Station under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated. The minor was sent to a juvenile observation home in accordance with the law, while Suraj was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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