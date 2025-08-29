Panchkula: 5 days after body found in Pinjore, 3 held for murder

Five days after a Bapu Dham Colony resident’s body was found buried in a pit on the Pinjore-Nalagarh bypass, police have arrested three men for the murder. A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238(1) (causing disappearance of evidence), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused are said to be the relatives of the victim’s female friend. The victim, Rajiv Gupta, 25, had been reported missing on August 18.

A case had been registered at the IT Park police station on his father’s complaint.

The father told police that his married son was friends with a woman, whose brother and maternal uncles had earlier threatened him.

A complaint regarding the threats had earlier been filed with Chandigarh Police.

The complainant said that his son had last left home on his scooter on August 9, after which his phone was switched off. His last location was traced to Pinjore. Meanwhile, a police team led by Pinjore station house officer (SHO) Bachchu Singh recovered his body following a tip-off on August 25.

The family later identified him at the Panchkula civil hospital mortuary.

On Wednesday, police nabbed three persons, identified as Kamaldeep alias Kundan from Manimajra, the woman’s brother, and Satyanarayan alias Satta and Vinod alias Bodda of Panipat, her maternal uncles. As per the police, the trio had attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, strangled him with a scarf and broke his neck before burying him.

After the crime, they constantly changed their location to evade the police.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238(1) (causing disappearance of evidence), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Satyanarayan and Vinod already have a murder case registered against them inPanipat.