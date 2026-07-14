Panchkula: Bihar man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor in POCSO case

A fast-track court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man from Madhubani district in Bihar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in 2022. The convict, identified as Santosh Kumar, was also directed to pay ₹50,000 as fine. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment, which will run concurrently with the substantive sentence. Police records further revealed that the convict had previously been booked by the Sector 20 police station on July 15, 2018, under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

According to the prosecution, the Panchkula police had received information from the civil hospital, Sector 6, that a minor girl had been found pregnant. The victim told her mother that the accused established physical relations with her on multiple occasions on the false promise of marriage.

An FIR was registered in March 2022 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Santosh Kumar was arrested on March 23, 2022. Police records further revealed that the convict had previously been booked by the Sector 20 police station on July 15, 2018, under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.