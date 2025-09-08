Panchkula: Chided by woman for causing ruckus, man kills her infant son

Enraged over his neighbour rebuking him for creating ruckus outside her house, a 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and murdered her eight-month-old son in Pinjore, police said on Sunday. The accused, Kalu, was arrested on Saturday and sent to six-day police remand by a local court. (HT)

According to police, the accused, originally from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly strangled and killed the toddler, before burying the body in a nearby forest.

The infant’s family, the next-door neighbours of the accused, reported that Kalu and four other men were making loud noises outside their house in drunken stupor on Friday night.

When a woman from their family, Payal, asked them to stop and threatened to call the police, the group dispersed.

But Kalu returned around 1 am on Saturday, and, in an act of revenge, kidnapped her infant son and strangled him to death.

The infant’s family, who hail from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, had moved into the colony only a week ago. His father was not at home at the time of the incident.

Following his arrest, Kalu reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Police recovered the child’s body, which was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family.

Police are checking for Kalu’s prior criminal records. There may be involvement of other accused in the crime, according to the police. Further investigation is underway.