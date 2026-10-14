Panchkula cops seize 1000 bottles of drug-based cough syrup

The district police registered an FIR on Tuesday after recovering 1,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from a commercial building in Sector 25. The case was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have named Rakesh Proprietor Ravian Life and unidentified person in the FIR. (HT File)

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According to the FIR, the consignment was stored in 10 cartons on the first floor of SCO 120, Sector 25, which houses Geetansh Enterprises, a courier and transport firm.

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The firm’s owner, Bhupinder Kumar, reportedly informed the police that he had received the cartons for onward delivery to Kolkata. The shipment had been booked online on September 25 by Rakesh Proprietor Ravian Life, Sector 25.

The consignment, addressed to Aromacare Herbals in Kolkata, was reportedly refused by the recipient and returned to Panchkula. The firm owner subsequently grew suspicious of the contents and informed the police.

During the search, conducted in the presence of an excise department official, police recovered 1,000 100-ml bottles labelled Fairdyl Cough Linctus, containing codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate. The excise department confirmed that the syrup contained a substance covered under the NDPS Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have named Rakesh Proprietor Ravian Life and unidentified person in the FIR. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the consignment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have named Rakesh Proprietor Ravian Life and unidentified person in the FIR. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the consignment. {{/usCountry}}

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