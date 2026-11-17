A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth ₹10 lakh from a house in Sector 28, Panchkula police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Kavita. The stolen jewellery has been recovered, said crime branch officials.

The accused has been identified as Kavita. (HT File)

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The complainant had approached the Sector 25 police post on November 10, stating that she had employed two women as domestic helps, who were also staying at her house to assist with household chores and caregiving.

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On October 30, one of the helpers left for her hometown, citing her aunt’s illness. Later, Kavita sought leave to celebrate Diwali with her family and left the house carrying a bag on the evening of November 6. The next day, the complainant’s mother noticed that the jewellery kept in a cupboard was missing.

An FIR was registered at Chandimandir police station. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested Kavita, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Sector 28, Panchkula. During questioning, the police recovered the stolen jewellery, valued at approximately ₹10 lakh. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

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