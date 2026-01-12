Panchkula hit-&-run: 2 days on, cops fail to trace vehicle that killed retd Lt Gen

Two days after Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann (retd) was killed in a hit-and-run incident near his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, police are yet to identify the offending vehicle or its driver. The post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday, following the arrival of the deceased’s son from Canada (Representational Image)

Mann, 83, was on his routine walk on the stretch between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and Dolphin Chowk on Saketri road when an unidentified vehicle struck him, around 6 pm on Friday. The minor daughter of his domestic help was accompanying him at the time, police said.

Following the mishap, he was taken to Command Hospital, Chandimandir, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Police say the absence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the stretch is a major hindrance in their investigations though they are scanning footage from a nearby petrol pump and analysing the routes of all vehicles passing through the area at the time.

“We are trying to trace the vehicle and the driver,” said inspector Virender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of MDC police station. He added that an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

The post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday, following the arrival of the deceased’s son from Canada.