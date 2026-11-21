A 30-year-old GST lawyer allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Sector 12, Panchkula, on Thursday night. She was found hanging in the bathroom of the house. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence.

Police officials said necessary action will be taken after a post-mortem examination. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman’s father alleged that her in-laws harassed her over trivial issues after her marriage in February 2025. He said she appeared distressed during a phone conversation around 10 pm on Thursday. Her husband and other in-laws denied the allegations.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Police said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on the complaint after a post-mortem examination at the Sector 6 civil hospital.