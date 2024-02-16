Panchkula: Lured by govt jobs, law graduate, friends lose 19 lakh to fraud

Posing as a politician’s personal assistants, two men duped a law graduate and his friends of ₹19 lakh after promising them government jobs. In April last year, the accused duo handed over joining letters to the victims, but they realised they were fake on reporting for the jobs. (HT File Photo)

In his complaint, Arjun Kumar Munda of Khuda Lahora, a 2018 law graduate, alleged that in January last year, he met Jatinder Singh and Parminder Singh, who claimed to be personal assistants of a senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader staying in Mohali.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the complainant, the duo claimed that they could help him secure a government job, as they had “arrangements” with senior officers in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The accused assured Arjun a clerical job in the Punjab and Haryana high court, and his wife a similar job in the Mohali deputy commissioner’s office. For this, they demanded ₹8 lakh, which the victim paid in March last year, ₹4 lakh as cash and the remaining via e-banking platform Paytm.

Apart from this, the duo also took ₹14.5 lakh from his friends to get them clerical jobs at PGIMER, high court and Chandigarh municipal corporation office.

In April last year, the accused duo handed over joining letters to the victims, but they realised they were fake on reporting for the jobs.

When Arjun and his friends sought refund, the accused kept delaying it and since June 2023, their mobile phones had been switched off. When Arjun went to their office, the accused allegedly assaulted him and threatened to harm his family.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.