Panchkula: Man, brother-in-law killed hours apart after altercation

A dispute during a newborn’s naming ceremony allegedly escalated into two fatal attacks, leaving two youngsters dead in Panchkula during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Police suspect one of the men fatally attacked the other, who was his brother-in-law, following an argument, after which the victim’s associates allegedly tracked him down and killed him in retaliation. Police at the crime scene near the Sector 19 underpass in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

The deceased were identified as Sanjeet, 20, of Sector 19, Panchkula, and his sister’s husband, Arjun, 23, of Kharak Mangoli village.

The Sector 20 police have registered a case under Sections 103 (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three suspects have been identified in Arjun’s murder, and raids are underway to arrest them, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sanjeet and Arjun had been at loggerheads for some time following the marriage of Sanjeet’s sister to Arjun against her family’s wishes. On Friday night, Arjun attended the naming ceremony (namkaran) of Sanjeet’s newborn son at the latter’s residence, where the two allegedly got into a heated argument.

Police said that after the altercation, Arjun left the venue and Sanjeet followed him. Near the Sector 19 underpass, Arjun allegedly attacked Sanjeet with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting a fatal injury near his heart. Sanjeet was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead.

Soon afterwards, Sanjeet’s associates allegedly tracked down Arjun, who was reportedly hiding near the same underpass, and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. Arjun sustained multiple grievous injuries to his head, back and other parts of the body. His body was found near the underpass at around 4 am on Saturday.

Police said the suspects in Arjun’s murder are residents of Sector 19 and Abhaypur village. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area is being examined, while statements of family members and other witnesses have been recorded.