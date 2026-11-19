Healthcare services at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 were disrupted for nearly two hours on Wednesday after around 250 employees, including Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) and nursing staff, protested against the suspension of six nursing officers in connection with the death of patient Ashish Kumar in an alleged medical negligence case.

The strike began at 9 am, leaving the emergency department, outpatient departments (OPDs) and registration counters short-staffed. (HT FIle)

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The strike began at 9 am, leaving the emergency department, outpatient departments (OPDs) and registration counters short-staffed. Long queues of patients and their attendants gathered at the card window and other counters, while many struggled to access medical services.

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With several counters left unattended and registration work affected, patients, including elderly people, women and children, had to wait for hours. The emergency services were also affected due to staff shortage.

Taking note of the situation, principal medical officer (PMO) Dr. RS Chauhan took charge and inspected the hospital. He deployed staff from his office at vacant counters and arranged alternative staffing in the emergency department to manage the rush.

Despite these measures, chaos prevailed at the hospital until the strike ended after around two hours, following which services gradually returned to normal.

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{{^usCountry}} The protest was triggered by the health department’s action against six nursing officers over negligence in the treatment of Ashish Kumar, a heart patient, who was not treated properly by the medical staff, which later led to his death, said an official report. As a result a doctor and six nursing officers were suspended {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest was triggered by the health department’s action against six nursing officers over negligence in the treatment of Ashish Kumar, a heart patient, who was not treated properly by the medical staff, which later led to his death, said an official report. As a result a doctor and six nursing officers were suspended {{/usCountry}}

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