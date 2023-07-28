Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula model duped of 61,000 on pretext of acting role

Panchkula model duped of 61,000 on pretext of acting role

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 28, 2023 02:01 AM IST

The complainant, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, had filed a complaint with the Panchkula police on November 16, 2021

Panchkula Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for duping a Panchkula-based model of 61,000 after offering her job in a TV show.

The accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Ojha, hailing from Maharashtra, posed as a director-producer while approaching the model, said police.

He was arrested after being brought to Panchkula on production warrant from Delhi, where he was lodged in jail in connection with a similar cheating case.

The complainant in the present case, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, had filed a complaint on November 16, 2021.

She said Ojha told her that he had a company by the name of “Aavya Productions” and often visited the tricity for work. He told her that he could land her an acting role in a show titled “Choti Sardarni”. But she would need to pay a fee for an artist card and contract, for which he took 61,000 from her. But he neither got her a job nor returned her money, following which she approached the police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was subsequently registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

