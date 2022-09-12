Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days

Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago.

Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday.

In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.

Those found positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 13, 22, 25, 29, 32, 38, 40, 42 and 49, Dadumajra, Kaimbwala, Kajheri and Mauli Jagran.

With the drop in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also dipped from 267 to 247 over the past 24 hours. At 123, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 78 and Panchkula with 46.

Apart from 0% in Panchkula, the daily positivity rate was also down to 0.5% in Mohali, while it stayed 2% in Chandigarh.