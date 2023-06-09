Panchkula residents apprise HSVP officials of civic issues

Issues ranging from non-functional street lights to open drains and garbage dumps were raised during the meeting of the Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) with various homeowners’ associations on Thursday under Haryana Uday, a community policing and outreach programme. A Panchkula resident listing civic issues during a meeting of the Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran with various homeowners’ associations on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Bharat Hiteshi, general secretary of Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA), raised the issue of encroachments and demanded removal of hutments coming up in different areas on the roadsides. “The authorities, be it HSVP or municipal corporation (MC), have failed to remove encroachments. It is difficult to walk in the corridors of markets,” he said.

Hiteshi said the pipes of main drainage system were old and thus led to sinking of roads in different areas.

FORA president RP Malhotra said, “In the name of land enhancement cost, the residents of trans-Ghaggar river sectors are being exploited financially and mentally by being served repeated notices. There is nothing in the name of facilities.”

Sector-28 RWA president Mahinder Singh Balhara said the residents were living in miserable conditions. “Wild growth, broken roads, non-functional street lights and dumping ground are making life difficult for residents. Instead of addressing these issues, HSVP and MC are always passing the buck,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Sector-25 RWA vice president BR Mehta, demanding a fire station in the trans-Ghaggar sectors, said there was not even a single station in the area.

Vijay Gupta, president of RWA, Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, raised the issue of open drains in the area: “This is not just a breeding ground for mosquitoes, but also lead to constant foul smell.”

HSVP estate officer Manav Malik assured redressal of the grievances at the earliest.

