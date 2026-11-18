The eight-year-old boy, accused of assaulting his junior schoolmate, aged 6, with bricks inside a Panchkula government school, suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and conduct disorder, a psychiatric assessment found. The assessment was carried out by a three-member team of doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Children with ADHD may appear unusually restless, act impulsively or find it difficult to concentrate and follow instructions. (HT File)

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ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s ability to pay attention, control impulses and manage activity levels. Children with ADHD may appear unusually restless, act impulsively or find it difficult to concentrate and follow instructions.

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Conduct disorder is a behavioural condition in which a child may show a repeated pattern of behaviour that violates rules or the rights of others. It can involve aggression, serious rule-breaking or difficulty following expected social boundaries. HT has a copy of the psychiatric assessment report.

The juvenile justice board, while allowing the bail application of the child in conflict with law last month, had observed that the eight-year-old required special care and support, recommending a nurturing environment along with medical treatment, psychological assessment and behavioural therapy instead of punitive measures. It directed his parents to ensure regular treatment at GMCH-32 and provide a safe, supportive home environment.

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