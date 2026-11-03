Panchkula school horror: Six-year-old girl also suffered minor fracture on her head, reveal police

The six-year-old girl, who was brutally assaulted by a Class-3 student at a government school in Panchkula last week, had also suffered a minor fracture on her head, besides the fracture on her nose, a senior police official revealed on Monday.

The school principal and two teachers have already been suspended. (HT File)

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Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident had purportedly shown the boy repeatedly hitting her head against a table and then flinging a brick at her, at least eight to nine times. The incident had sent shockwaves across social media, with users expressing shock and horror at the brutality.

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The girl’s father had found her in a pool of blood in a locked classroom, when he had gone to pick her up after school. According to information, the boy had himself led her father to the classroom, and tried to mislead him by stating that some other boys had assaulted her.

The girl is recuperating at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where she remains under observation. Another video of the girl that emerged on Saturday, showed her seated on her hospital bed and being fed a meal, visibly terrified.

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Meanwhile, the Class-3 boy’s psychological evaluation continued late into evening at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The child-in-conflict with law, aged 8, is being examined to assess his mental and psychological maturity, including his ability to understand the nature and consequences of his actions.

“The report will be referred to the Juvenile Justice Board for examination for further action,” a senior police officer said.

According to the preliminary findings by the police, the incident on October 28, had started with a minor altercation. The boy had allegedly slapped the girl after she stuck her tongue out at him during a combined class – students of junior classes were reportedly being taught together. When she started crying, he allegedly told her that her father was waiting for her on the first floor, took her there and opened attack.

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‘DDR registered, could be turned into FIR’

A senior police officer said that a daily diary report (DDR) has been registered against the child-in-conflict with law, at the Sector 20 police station under provisions relating to voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing grievous hurt of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An officer said the DDR could be converted into an FIR at any stage, depending on the findings and opinion of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Parallel probe into school’s alleged negligence

Separately, a parallel investigation is underway into the alleged negligence of the school principal, class in-charge and watchman, who have been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 125-B (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety) of the BNS.

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The school principal and two teachers have already been suspended.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has already sought a report from the district education officer, while a committee was also constituted on the directions of education minister Mahipal Dhanda to probe the matter.