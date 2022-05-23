Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Sector 20 residents protest over poor road condition

The protesting residents highlighted the several potholes, adding that there is no bitumen on the roads in Sector 20, Panchkula
Panchkula Sector 20 residents protesting against the poor condition of roads in the neighbourhood. (Sant Arora/HT)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Residents on Sunday held a silent protest against the municipal corporation’s (MC) indifference towards the poor condition of roads at Sector 20.

The protest was held by the residents of various group housing societies and members of Sector 20’s resident welfare associations. Protesters highlighted the poor condition of the road between Gurukul School and the Peer Muchalla barrier.

They highlighted the several potholes, adding that there is no bitumen on the roads which has caused difficulty to the residents. Residents added that they have raised the issue with the mayor a few months ago, but they no action has been taken

“We want to apprise the MC, Panchkula as well as the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who also looks after the work of MC, Panchkula and also resides in Panchkula that we pay road tax, we pay property tax, we pay enhancements, but the Govt. Is turning a blind eye to its residents,” protesters said.

