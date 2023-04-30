Panchkula woman SHO dies as truck hits her police vehicle in Maharashtra

A woman station house officer (SHO) from Panchkula was killed in a road accident near Pandharkawda village in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning. SHO Neha Chauhan was also a hockey player. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as inspector Neha Chauhan, 41, station house officer (SHO) of Panchkula women police station in Sector 5. She was also an international hockey player. She was recruited on October 17, 2008.

The mishap occurred when Neha and her team were on their way back to Panchkula from Parbhani in Marathwada region after arresting an accused in a case registered in 2021 under the IT Act in Panchkula.

The Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a truck coming from the rear. She died on the spot while her team members ASI Sukhvinder Singh, head constable Bitthu Jagda, Bolero driver Shammi Kumar and accused Vaidyanath Shinde were injured in the accident. All the injured were rushed to a private medical hospital at Sawangi in Wardha district.

The police in-charge of Sawangi police station, Dhanaji Jalak informed that all the injured persons are now out of danger. “We are taking care of all injured persons. We have already informed the family members of Neha about the tragedy,” said Nurul Hasan, superintendent of police (SP), Wardha district.

Was recruited under sports quota

Neha had won gold medal in the under 18-woman Asian Hockey Federation Cup in Hong Kong in 2000. She was recruited as sub-inspector in the Haryana Police under the sports quota.

Remembered as polite and friendly by her colleagues, Neha, a native of Shahbad in Kurukshetra, lived with her family at the Police Lines, Panchkula. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

A pall of gloom descended on the Panchkula women police station when the news of her death broke. “She was very supportive of the staff members,” said one of her colleagues.

She had played an active role in distributing free meals to people during the Covid-induced lockdown. Neha used to get food prepared for about 300-400 people in the police station and distributed the same during the lockdown.