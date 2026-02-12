Panchkula stray dog menace spirals despite SC orders

The stray dog menace in Panchkula continues unabated, posing serious risks to residents despite repeated directives from the Supreme Court. Key public spaces, including Civil Hospital in Sector 6, local markets and other busy areas, remain overrun by aggressive street dogs, even as the local administration and municipal corporation (MC) appear largely inactive. According to Civil Hospital records, nearly 15 dog bite cases are reported daily in Sector 6 alone. (HT File)

The administration has also failed to comply with two-year-old Punjab and Haryana high court directions regarding compensation for dog bite victims. The MC has neither designated feeding zones nor succeeded in appointing contractors to capture and train aggressive dogs, despite floating tenders twice last year.

A pack of stray dogs is frequently seen near the Mother and Child Care Hospital within the Civil Hospital premises, often barking at children, women and elderly visitors. Dr RS Chauhan, principal medical officer at Civil Hospital, said repeated requests to the MC to capture stray dogs have gone unanswered, resulting in frequent bite incidents.

Suneet Singla, chairman of the dog and cow welfare committee, criticised the MC for failing to utilise the dog pond at Sukhdarshanpur village to capture and train aggressive dogs. He alleged that the sterilisation drive lacks proper planning, with no geo-tagging or sector-wise roster system in place. At present, a single overburdened contractor is handling sterilisation work across the city, he said.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), said residents now fear stepping out for morning and evening walks as street dogs, often fed by locals, sometimes turn aggressive and attack strangers.

Meanwhile, victims of dog bites continue to await compensation despite high court directions issued in November 2023. Panchkula authorities have yet to constitute the mandated committee, leaving several applications pending.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court directed authorities to remove stray dogs from schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations, and barred their release back into such areas after sterilisation. However, stray dogs continue to roam freely at many of these locations in Panchkula, highlighting a serious administrative failure in addressing the escalating crisis.