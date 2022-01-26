Panchkula: Widower of 26-year-old woman awarded 46-lakh compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹46 lakh to a Zirakpur resident who lost his wife in a 2020 road accident.

Sherry, 25, of Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, had filed a claim petition against Satish Kumar of Kharak Mangoli, Old Panchkula, who was the driver and owner of the tractor-trailer that hit his wife’s scooter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint, which was also filed against Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Panchkula, stated that his wife, Kangna, 26, was headed from IT Park, Panchkula, to Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, on her scooter on February 17, 2020.

As she reached near the dumping ground in Sector 23, Panchkula, a speeding tractor-trailer, moving on the wrong side, hit her scooter, leaving her injured.

Kangna was rushed to Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21, Panchkula, but she could not survive the injuries.

It was stated that Kangna was a young and well-qualified woman, working with a multi-national company. “Due to the accident, I have suffered a great loss, a loving wife and life partner,” the petitioner said.

In the tribunal, Satish Kumar claimed that his vehicle was not involved in the accident, so the question of paying any compensation did not arise at all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Present claim petition has been filed with malafide intention just to extract the compensation from the insurer of vehicle in question,” Kumar said, while praying for dismissal of the petition.

The insurer, in a separate written statement, stated that Kumar was not holding a valid driving licence on the date of the alleged accident, and had thus violated the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Considering the arguments, the tribunal in its order on January 12 awarded a compensation of ₹46.8 lakh to the claimant, to be paid jointly and severally by both the respondents, and interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.