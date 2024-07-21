Panchkula woman takes on armed assailant and foils robbery attempt

A woman foiled a robbery attempt after heroically evading the attack attempts by an armed assailant who barged into her house. The assailant, who had covered his face with a black cloth, held a handkerchief in his one hand and knife in the other. As he tried to push the handkerchief close to her nose, she made an attempt to resist the attack by firmly holding his hand. (HT File)

In her complaint, Mamta Biswal, 35, a resident of DLF Valley, Pinjore, informed the police that on July 19 at about 1 pm, she looked through the peephole on the door after she heard the doorbell of her house ring.

As Biswal opened the door after failing to confirm who was outside, an unidentified person wearing a black T-shirt and pant pushed her and barged into the house. The assailant, who had covered his face with a black cloth, held a handkerchief in his one hand and knife in the other. As he tried to push the handkerchief close to her nose, she made an attempt to resist the attack by firmly holding his hand.

When the accused tried to stab Biswal , she held his hand again and shouted for help. After the attacker ran towards the roof, she got up and closed the door. Biswal then made a call to her husband, who informed the security. The personnel reached to her aid soon after knowing about the incident.

A case under Sections 332(C) (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Pinjore police station on Saturday.