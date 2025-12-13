Panic after private schools in Punjab’s Amritsar get bomb threat email

Several private schools in Amritsar received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering evacuation of students and prompting the authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks. In response to the threat e-mail, the district administration shut all schools for a day. Police have launched probe to trace the sender. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar.

The emails were received by nearly 15 private schools situated in Amritsar city and adjoining rural areas, following which the security was beefed up at institutions.

Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Alam Vijay Singh said, “Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A gazetted officer has been deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking the source of the mail and soon we will get success”.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged the public not to panic, suggesting that the threats may be a hoax, similar to past incidents that were traced back to students.

“In the past, a few students were found responsible for such mischief. I request parents, teachers and school authorities to not panic. We are fully alert,” he added. In 2022, two students were held for a hoax bomb threat at Spring Dale school in Amritsar on Monday. The police on further investigation had found that it was a hoax by the students, due to upcoming exams.

All schools opened on Friday morning as usual. Students were attending their classes when some private schools, including The Senior Study School, The Junior Study School, Sprint Dale Senior Secondary School received threat emails, triggering panic. Worried over the safety of their wards, parents rushed to the schools. The Senior Study School, The Junior Study School and some other private schools were closed with immediate effect keeping in view the safety of the students and staff.

“The police immediately rushed to the spot and ensured the safety of the campuses. Amritsar police also assured parents, teachers, and citizens of the safety of students,” commissionerate wrote on ‘X’.

“Upon receiving information about threatening emails sent to some schools in the Amritsar area, the police immediately reached the spot and ensured the safety of the campuses. All points were thoroughly checked, and the emails were found to be fake,” it added.

However, keeping the safety of children in mind, all government, aided and private schools of the district were closed on the direction of deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh.

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla asked authorities to ensure safety of children. Aujla said he was inside the Lok Sabha when he came to know about the threat mails. “The moment I stepped out of the House, I was informed about these threats. Such acts are attempts to terrorise society, and we must confront them collectively, without fear,” he said.