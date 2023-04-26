Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat agent held for duping a man of 18 lakh

Panipat agent held for duping a man of 18 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 26, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The victim Naresh of Seenk village of the district had alleged that his nephew wanted to go to the USA and they contacted Deepak, who demanded ₹26 lakh to send him abroad.

Panipat police arrested an agent for allegedly duping a man of 18.07 lakh in pretext to send his nephew abroad.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Kurana village of the Panipat district.

The victim Naresh of Seenk village had alleged that his nephew wanted to go to the USA and they contacted Deepak, who demanded 26 lakh to send him abroad.

The complainant alleged that he paid the accused 18.07 lakh in installments in 2021-2022, but the accused first sent his nephew to Ukraine and then to Spain.

It is alleged that when the complainant sought his money back, the accused earlier made the excuses, but later, he refused to return the money and they filed a police complaint.

Sunil Kumar, in-charge of Matlauda police station said the accused was arrested on Monday evening and taken on three-day police remand for further interrogation. He faces a case under Sections 406, 420, 370 of the IPC.

