Panipat agent held for duping a man of 18 lakh

Panipat police arrested an agent for allegedly duping a man of ₹18.07 lakh in pretext to send his nephew abroad. Panipat police arrested an agent for allegedly duping a man of ₹ 18.07 lakh in pretext to send his nephew abroad. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Kurana village of the Panipat district.

The victim Naresh of Seenk village had alleged that his nephew wanted to go to the USA and they contacted Deepak, who demanded ₹26 lakh to send him abroad.

The complainant alleged that he paid the accused ₹18.07 lakh in installments in 2021-2022, but the accused first sent his nephew to Ukraine and then to Spain.

It is alleged that when the complainant sought his money back, the accused earlier made the excuses, but later, he refused to return the money and they filed a police complaint.

Sunil Kumar, in-charge of Matlauda police station said the accused was arrested on Monday evening and taken on three-day police remand for further interrogation. He faces a case under Sections 406, 420, 370 of the IPC.