Para Archery World c’ship: Silver medallist honoured by Vaishno Devi shrine board

The chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Thursday felicitated Rakesh Kumar for his outstanding achievement in securing the silver medal in the men’s compound open category at the 2025 Para Archery World Championship held in Gwangju, South Korea. Abhilasha Chaudhary, Archery Coach of the shrine board, who accompanied the Indian Para Archery contingent during the championship, was felicitated in recognition of her dedicated contribution to the sport. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On the occasion, Pawan Kumar, the first differently-abled archer from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir participated in this prestigious international event, was also honoured for his commendable representation. Additionally, Abhilasha Chaudhary, Archery Coach of the shrine board, who accompanied the Indian Para Archery contingent during the championship, was felicitated in recognition of her dedicated contribution to the sport.

Kumar honoured the archers with mementos and Chunri of Mata Vaishno Devi as a token of divine blessings and appreciation. He lauded the participants for their indomitable spirit and extended heartfelt wishes for their continued success in forthcoming international competitions.

Pawan Kumar, trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, from Dansal village in Katra, was extended financial assistance of ₹7 lakh by the shrine board to facilitate his participation in the Para World Archery Championship–2025.