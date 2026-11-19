The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on Wednesday declined to grant interim relief to Eleven Power Private Limited, thereby declining to stay an October 28 order of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). Under that order, the regulator decided not to take further steps to give effect to a 25-year parallel power distribution license granted to the 2025 incorporated company for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts.

Eleven Power stated in its petition that the order is non-speaking and suffered from a complete non application of mind. (HT Photo for representation)

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The matter will now be taken up on December 2 when the state government, the state owned power utilities and the regulator file their responses before the APTEL.

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The HERC had allowed a parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power on October 19, but following directions by the state government under Section 108 (1) of the Electricity Act, the regulator on October 28 decided not to proceed further in the matter for so long as the said directions remained operative.

Eleven Power had filed a separate application under Rule 30 of the APTEL (Procedure, Form, Fee and Record of Proceedings) Rules, 2007, seeking a stay of the operation of the October 28 order. The private player has also sought directions restraining HERC from taking any steps adverse to the distribution licence granted on October 19 pending disposal of the appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} The private entity filed an appeal under Section 111 of the Electricity Act, challenging the October 28 order of the commission, contending that the order was ex-facie contrary to the settled tenets of law, and that the directions issued under Section 108 of the Electricity Act did not have binding authority over the Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The private entity filed an appeal under Section 111 of the Electricity Act, challenging the October 28 order of the commission, contending that the order was ex-facie contrary to the settled tenets of law, and that the directions issued under Section 108 of the Electricity Act did not have binding authority over the Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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It has sought setting aside of the October 28 order and a direction to the Commission to publish the notice in Form 6 and complete the remaining steps under regulation 15 of the licensing regulations in respect of operationalising the licence granted by the grant order.

Eleven Power in its petition before the APTEL said that Commission has treated Section 108 directions as binding and self-executing. “This is despite the fact that Section 108(1) of the Act required the Commission only to be guided by directions in matters of policy. It does not bind the Commission and does not permit the state government to control the exercise of the Commission’s statutory functions,” the petitioner contended.

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It further said that Section 108 directions cannot at all interfere in the adjudicatory and regulatory functions of the Commissions.

“In fact, the order runs contrary to the APTEL decision of July 26, 2024 in appeal number 38 of 2024 (Jhabua Power Private Limited v. Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission & Ors) which was subsequently affirmed by Supreme Court on September 30, 2024. The Supreme Court laid down that the state government while issuing a policy directive in the exercise of its power under Section 108 of the Act cannot impinge on the adjudicatory discretion which is vested in a regulatory commission under the Act. As a consequence, the Regulatory Commission should not bind themselves to the directives issued by the state government under Section 108 of the Act,’’ the petitioner contended.

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Eleven Power stated in its petition that the order is non-speaking and suffered from a complete non application of mind. The Commission has acted under dictation and has not considered its own findings in the grant order which addressed each of the concerns recited in the Section 108 direction, it contended.