Parched since two months: Amid tubewell failure, Ludhiana’s Ward 84 residents reel under water crisis

Residents of Bangdu Mohalla in Ward No 84 of the old city area have been grappling with a water shortage for nearly two months following the breakdown of a local tubewell due to ageing machinery.

A new bore has already been established in the area equipped with a 25-horsepower tubewell. (HT)

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According to officials, the tubewell in the locality failed roughly two months ago, plunging the neighbourhood into distress.

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“It has been over two months now that the water supply is affected in the area. Sometimes there is water in the pipes, but hardly any pressure to fill our tanks on the roof. We have to be very alert about the supply timings or depend entirely on tankers,” said Atul Mongia, a local resident, adding that he was compelled to install a new connection to cope with the crisis.

Congress councillor from the area, Shyam Sundar Malhotra, said residents who did not have personal water pumps faced the brunt of the hardship. He added that after the primary tubewell malfunctioned, municipal authorities linked the local pipelines to smaller tubewells in adjoining areas. While water flowed through the pipes, it lacked the pressure to reach overhead roof tanks. “Those who had water pumps could manage, but poor families suffered,” Malhotra said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-divisional officer (operations and maintenance cell) Sandeep Sharma said authorities have taken steps to provide a permanent solution. A new bore has already been established in the area equipped with a 25-horsepower tubewell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-divisional officer (operations and maintenance cell) Sandeep Sharma said authorities have taken steps to provide a permanent solution. A new bore has already been established in the area equipped with a 25-horsepower tubewell. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma said laying down the connecting pipelines is currently underway, though congested lanes and heavy daytime traffic have restricted work to nighttime hours, slightly slowing down the pace. “This is a very busy and congested area, so work has to wait until night. However, the new tubewell shall become fully operational in the next few days, restoring normal water supply to the locality,” he said.