Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pathankot coldest at 2.8 degrees Celsius as cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Hry

ByPress Trust in India, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Cold weather persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Fruit vendors sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold winter day in Amritsar on Friday. (AFP)
In Punjab, Pathankot was the coldest place as it shivered at 2.8 degrees Celsius. Among other places, Amritsar’s minimum temperature was 6.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, according to a meteorological department report.

The weather office said Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Patiala recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 7 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur districts, the weather department added.

Union Territory Chandigarh and the common capital of both states, recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, it said.In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala’s minimum was 8.5 degrees Celsius while recorded Rohtak recorded 10.1 degree Celsius the weather office said.

It said, Karnal recorded a low of 7 degree Celsius, 6 degree Celsius in Narnaul while Hisar, Bhiwani and Sirsa logged 7.4 degree Celsius each.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
