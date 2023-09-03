News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala: Properties worth 2 cr of drug smugglers attached

Patiala: Properties worth 2 cr of drug smugglers attached

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Sep 03, 2023 12:27 AM IST

SSP Varun Sharma said that as per the mandate of state police to create a deterrent against drugs, a special drive has been launched to attach properties of drug smugglers.

In a drive against drug smugglers, the Patiala Police has attached properties worth 2.10 crore of various drug smugglers in the district.

Cops outside the house of one the drug smuggling accused in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Cops outside the house of one the drug smuggling accused in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

SSP Varun Sharma said that as per the mandate of state police to create a deterrent against drugs, a special drive has been launched to attach properties of drug smugglers.

The value of the total property proposed to be seized is 5,67,45,904, out of which property worth 2,10,33,944 in seven cases has already been frozen. All efforts are being made to identify the properties of the remaining drug smugglers and in due course of time requisite legal proceedings section 68 (F) of NDPS Act shall be initiated against them,” Sharma said.

“Every SHO has been tasked to identify the drug smugglers, who are booked and also identify their properties in their respective areas. Following which a team of officers has been deputed to attach the properties”, Sharma said.

“The objective in mind and to destroy the supply chain of drugs by attaching properties”, the SSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out