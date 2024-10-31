PAU alumnus elected MLA of Canada’s Saskatchewan province

A Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) alumnus has been elected to the legislative assembly of Saskatchewan in the recently concluded provincial elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. PAU alumnus Tajinder Grewal has been elected to the legislative assembly of Saskatchewan in the recently concluded provincial elections. (HT Photo)

A Canadian politician representing New Democratic Party (NDP), Tajinder Grewal did his BSc Agriculture (Hons), MSc and PhD in Plant Sciences from PAU and worked as assistant professor at the Biotechnology Centre from 1993 to 1999.

In 1999, he along with his family moved to Canada. He currently works as a chief scientist and head of the genomics lab with SGS Canada, a multinational company with headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland.

He has previously worked as a research officer at the University of Saskatchewan and as a research scientist at the Saskatchewan Research Council. Grewal has a passion for agriculture that led him to become a professional agrologist with Saskatchewan Institute of Agrologists. A member of many national and international professional organisations and GMO committee of International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), Grewal holds a wide experience working in academia (universities), government and private sectors.

Besides, Grewal has played a significant role in the establishment of Punjabi Cultural Association of Saskatchewan in 2004 and served as its president from 2010-12.

Grewal was elected to serve on the board of directors for Saskatoon Cooperative Association (Saskatoon Coop) from 2021-24. He was the first person of colour since the inception of Saskatoon Co-op in 1936 to sit on the board. He became active in politics in 2014 and served in many important roles in the Saskatchewan NDP party. He was vice-president of Saskatchewan NDP from 2016 to 2019 and was elected as an MLA from Saskatoon University-Sutherland on October 28, 2024.